The Big Picture, 17 October 2021, Written Update: Abhay made Ranveer Singh emotional

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh welcomed contestant Abhay Singh. Ranveer asked him about his journey, and when he opened up about his life and struggles, Ranveer Singh became emotional. The audience also got emotional as Abhay told story of his father passing away when he was in class 7. And it was difficult to deal with all the things. Also his father told him before dying that he has to take all the responsibility on his shoulder. Later, Abhay worked day and night to help his family. Ranveer was shocked to hear all that.

Ranveer then told about his life that he is married to a beautiful woman, Deepika and its been 2 years, and in upcoming years, they are planning to have kids for sure. And he is also finding good babies names. Abhay told him that his mother wants to talk to him, so Ranveer made a video call to his mother and asked about her health. Ranveer asked Abhay about his future goals. Abhay replied that he wants to study abroad. Ranveer then explained all the rules of this first virtual-based memory testing show.

In this show, Abhay had three lifelines. And taking help from them, Abhay had to answer 12 questions. Abhay made his way from thousands to lakhs with much ease. At Rs 50 lakh, Abhay was asked about Manoj Bajpayee's movie. The moment was filled with tension. Ranveer even advised him that he could quit, if he wanted to.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

