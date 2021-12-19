The Big Picture, 18th December 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh is amazed by Charul Rathore’s grace

In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh welcomes everyone and introduces the contestants of ‘Nayi Soch Nayi India’. He welcomes Charul Rathore Naruka from Jaipur. She enters and Ranveer compliments her Rajputi attire. She says her family encourages her to work, unlike a few other families. She tells she wants to become a science teacher. Ranveer connects the call to Charul’s family and she introduces everyone to him. Ranveer talks to everyone and tells her that she has very beautiful kids. Ranveer says she has a very great and supportive family and says that he hopes everyone gets a family like hers.

Ranveer explains the show’s rules to her and starts the game. Charul says that her husband stays in Delhi as he works there and when she went there to stay with him, she got bored after 2 weeks as she’s from a joint family and loves staying with family. Ranveer asks her husband’s occupation and he says he’s a nursing officer. Ranveer wishes her luck to win a nice amount to fulfill her dream of staying in a joint family in Delhi. They resume playing. Then, Charul says she has got something for him and gives him a turban. Ranveer and Charul dance to ‘Ghoomar’ and Ranveer compliments her graceful dance.

She says she loves dancing and informs him that she won first prize for dancing on ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’. Ranveer dances with her on that song. In the end, Charul wins 10 lakhs and Ranveer clicks a selfie with her and her family and drops her out. In the end, the crew comes in and says pack up. Ranveer asks them if the episode went well but no one answers. He goes to the green room and gets worried. He comes out and everyone cheers for him and says it was a prank and compliments the episode.

