The Big Picture, 1st January 2022, Written Update: Govinda graces the stage

In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh welcomes everyone and extends wishes on New Year. He tells the audience that the fun is going to be doubled and welcomes the ‘Hero No.1’ Govinda. The star appears on the stage and dances with Ranveer. Ranveer gets emotional and hugs him. Govinda tells Ranveer is a superstar by heart as well. Ranveer says Govinda is his inspiration for everything including his dressing sense. He then raps on one of his songs. Govinda says he’s playing to fund the Nirmala Devi Arun Kumar Trust. Ranveer explains the rules to him and informs him his lifelines include his wife and two children.

Ranveer’s photo appears on the screen and the actor says his ringtone has been ‘Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu’ and they both enact a scene by wearing a similar attire of that movie. Ranveer wears the cap signed by Govinda. They resume the game. Later, Ranveer and Govinda dance to Govinda’s hit songs. The ‘83’ actor thanks him for giving him this opportunity. He tells Govinda that he’ll give him situations and he should react with just expressions. Sunita Ahuja asks Ranveer when he will give birth to a baby. Ranveer says he’s been waiting to have one. Govinda answers all questions correctly and wins 10 lakhs for his Trust.

Ranveer talks to Tina and tells he’s a big fan of her father and can’t believe he’s sharing a stage with his childhood idol. Ranveer says when Govinda watched Ram Leela and enjoyed ‘Tattad Tattad’, he was overwhelmed. Govinda reveals when he got to know Ram and Leela will die in the climax, he wanted to leave because he found love in their relationship. Ranveer tells Govinda that even in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ they died in the end and in ‘Padmaavat’ they were enemies, but in real life they’re inseparable. Ranveer ends the show by wishing everyone a happy new year.

