The Big Picture, 20th November 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh welcomes Amrita Pritam

In today’s episode, Ranveer starts the show by inviting Amrita Pritam, an author, and a poet. Amita walks in and thanks Ranveer for inviting her. Amrita’s father praises her in a video. Amrita tells she faced a lot of rejection because she couldn’t speak English and her dad bought a lot of books for her to study. She also tells she’s come a long way to be stabilized in her life and hence would want to establish an English Medium school in her village so the rest of the students shouldn’t face what she went through.

Ranveer tells there are a lot of people language shaming in this world and tells Amrita to move ahead with pride like she always did. Ranveer starts the game and explains the rules to her. After a few rounds, Ranveer asks Amrita what will she do with 5 crores. Amrita tells she will clear her loans, get the house painted and buy a vehicle. Ranveer resumes the game. The host asks her about the relationship she shares with her dad. Amrita tells she has a very close bond with her dad, more than that with her mother. She tells how her dad went through a lot of hardships to get her an engineering degree because she wanted to. Amrita’s dad tells he is very proud of who she has become.

Ranveer tells Amrita that she will make everyone proud and her story made him emotional. Amrita tells her dad didn’t even pressurise her for marriage. Ranveer tells Amrita to translate his dialogues to Maithili. Amrita answers her last question wrong and winds a cheque of rupees ten lakhs. Ranveer gives his best wishes to establish her educational institution and thank her for inspiring many. The show ends with both dancing to Lolipop Lagelu.

