The Big Picture, 23rd October 2021, Written Update: Sara and Janhvi set the stage on fire

In today’s episode of ‘The Big Picture’, Sara Ali Khan enters telling the audience she’s the host and welcomes the audience. Sara welcomes Janhvi Kapoor telling them she’s the first participant. Sara plays a video of them locking someone in a room and throwing away the key and they both tell it’s not them. Ranveer comes in with his legs and hands tied. Ranveer tells the audience they locked him and Sara tried to take his place. The actor gives an introductory speech about Janhvi and Sara. Ranveer asks what’s their cause of being here and Sara tells they'll donate the money to Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, as they help the women and children of India.

Ranveer tells them the rules and that they have 3 lifelines; Ami Patel (stylist), Sharmin Segal (childhood friend), Riviera Lynn (friend). Ranveer starts off the show and Sara and Janhvi play with great enthusiasm answering every question correctly. They decide to use a lifeline for the question; “Which sports goods company is named after the Greek Goddess shown here?” and ask Ami and she tells it’s Nike and they decide to go ahead with it and it’s the right answer. Janhvi says she met Sara at an award function. Sara tells that she went to a wedding to see Ranveer’s performance. Ranveer tells how talkative she was.

Ranveer tells them that it’s time for a skill challenge and tells them that he’ll throw a dice and whatever is written on it, they all should perform the task and whoever does well wins the “best insaan” title. Ranveer throws the dice and the challenge is a tongue twister. Sara wins the title. Janhvi shows her legit tongue-twisting skill and everyone’s amazed. They all dance on Zingaat and Ranveer says the show’s time is up. Sara and Janhvi won 10 lakhs. Ranveer signs off by thanking his participants and audience.

