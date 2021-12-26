The Big Picture, 25th December 2021, Written Update: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa grace the show

In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh enters with gifts and gives them to the crew. He wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and tells him he gave gifts to everyone but he didn’t receive any. He turns back and sees a gift with his name on it. He opens the gift and to his surprise, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa come out of the box. Bharti asks Ranveer what is that big carpet. Haarsh tells her that it’s the Big Screen. The duo entertains everyone and promotes their new ‘Indian Game Show’ and leaves. Ranveer calls Sushil Kunar Rajput on the stage. He narrated his journey telling everyone that he was from a very poor family of farmers. His dad sold his land for his education and that’s when he decided to give immense happiness to his parents.

Sushil tells he works in Bharat Electronics Limited and his job is to detect radar and air movements that especially take place near the borders and help the arm forces. He tells his big picture is to open a training centre on his mother. Later, Ranveer asks him to tell him something about his job. Sushil tells him that during the lockdown due to COVID-19, India was almost going to get into a war with Pakistan, so he was required to fix the equipment on time, and fortunately, no violence took place.

Ranveer tells a lot of people work for the safety of our country and salutes him. Ranveer talks to his family and Sushil tells that his mom went through a lot to get him quality education and food even though they didn’t have enough access to it. Ranveer gets emotional listening to his struggles and says he’s proud of where Sushil has come now. Sushil wins 50 lakhs and a hamper for Christmas. Ranveer thanks him and he leaves. Bharti and Haarsh come back on the stage.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.