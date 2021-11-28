The Big Picture, 27th November 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh welcomes Shagir Ahmed

Today’s episode starts off with Ranveer reading fans’ letters and the meaning of “The Big Picture” in their life. Ranveer says it’s time to start someone’s Big Picture. Ranveer introduces Shagir Ahmed, who is a loco pilot. Shagir says he was so fascinated by trains that he decided to take it up as his career. He says his ultimate goal is to take his parents to Haj. Ranveer welcomes him on stage.

Shagir says whenever he went to the city, he would watch the trains and wonder how they work and thus, he got fascinated by them. Ranveer starts off the game and he stops in between to make Shagir tell some tongue twisters. Ranveer talks to Shagir’s family and everyone gets emotional. Ranveer asks Shagir if he remembers DDLJ’s climax scene. Shagir tells he cannot forget it. Ranveer tells loco pilots were the real heroes as they were driving the trains slow and that’s why Simran and Raj could end up together. Ranveer reveals that he also had immense fun in the trains. With a close call, Shagir manages to answer the last question with the help of his family.

Shagir cries and tells all his dreams have come true now and Ranveer hugs him. Shagir says his name means “small” so he always asked his mom why she didn’t name him Kabir, which meant “big”. Shagir says now he became big and Kabir. Ranveer says a small Shagir can always fulfil his dreams. Ranveer tells Shagir that if he manages to answer right to the 1 crore picture, he will be the first one to be cracking it. Ranveer asks The Big Picture to be shown and the show ends with Shagir thinking.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

