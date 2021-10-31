The Big Picture, 30th October 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh calls Pintuben 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

In today’s episode, Ranveer welcomes Pintuben Gujrati, Forest Officer of Gir National Park. Ranveer starts The Big Picture game and in between, the host asks her if she is scared of lions and she tells him she isn’t because her work requires her to be around animals sometimes. Ranveer reveals that he is scared of lions.

Pintuben gifts Ranveer a graphic t-shirt of lions and gives another one for Deepika and tells him she gifted it so he can feel less scared of lions. She invites Ranveer and Deepika to her house in Gujarat and tells him that she’ll feed them authentic Gujarati thaali. Ranveer changes into her gifted t-shirt and continues the show. Pintuben tells everyone that she has always felt a connection to the forest and also tells that she was born in Gir itself. In one of the questions, taking a big risk of guessing, Pintuben answers correctly. In the end, Pintuben quits and wins 20,00,000 after using 3 lifelines and not just makes the entire nation proud. PintuBen gets emotional as her family praises her and talks about the difficulties they’ve faced.

Ranveer tells her she is a “khatron ke khiladi” and her family cherishes her win. Pintuben tells that once in the night, a lion passed beside her without harming her. Ranveer dances with her and they both perform Garba. Ranveer in the end, gifts a pot as a gift and thanks her for contributing to the welfare of the nation as well as participating in his show today.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.