The Big Picture, 31 October 2021, Written Update: Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty make everyone laugh

In today's episode, The Big Picture host Ranveer Singh came on stage while the audience welcomed him with a round of applause. Soon after his entry, Ranveer made everyone crack up with his jokes. After a superb performance, he welcomed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Katrina and Rohit graced Ranveer’s show to promote their upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. After they appeared on stage, Ranveer appreciated Katrina’s beauty. Katrina was really looking beautiful in an orange-hued saree. As the Ranveer introduced them, Katrina started laughing and told Rohit Shetty that after Sooryavanshi, he should also try featuring a beautiful lady in a lady cop movie.

Rohit then asked Katrina to audition. The actress picked up the cop props on the set and Ranveer asked Katrina to repeat Salman Khan's dialogues from his film Dabangg. As she finished the dialogue, everyone started clapping for her. Ranveer then asked a few questions about Katrina's dating life and teased her. As Katrina blushed, Rohit also started teasing her and asked about her relationship status. After all the teasing session, Katrina said a few more dialogues from cop films, which made everyone laugh due to her accent. Ranveer finally started the show by explaining all the rules to Rohit and Katrina. Ranveer informed the director-actress duo about all the lifelines they have in the game.

As the game started, Katrina and Rohit got excited. The game became more and more interesting, as the prize money kept getting higher and the questions kept getting tougher. Ranveer's intense expressions confused everyone, even when the answers were correct. Katrina and Rohit's chemistry was appreciated by everyone.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: The Big Picture, 30th October 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh calls Pintuben 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'