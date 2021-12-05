The Big Picture, 4th December 2021, Written Update: Senior citizen couple wins hearts

Today’s episode started with, Yogeshwar Bhalla (72 years), Ulhas Sule (55 years), Arif Patel (62 years), Aftab Karim (55 years), and Raghavendra Odeyar (74 years) dancing on ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ for Senior Citizen weekend. Ranveer comes on the stage and says old people are the real treasure of the world. He introduces Yogeshwar Bhalla and his wife Sushma. Yogeshwar tells he loves travelling and calls his wife “Sushi” with love while Sushma calls him “Raje”.

Sushma tells she was a very studious person, but after marrying Yogeshwar, she started liking travelling too. Yogeshwar says they’ve travelled 22 countries and have been around India also and they are a biker couple. Ranveer welcomes Mr. and Mrs. Bhalla. Yogeshwar tells he wants to keep travelling throughout their life. Sushma sings a song for Yogeshwar and everyone appreciates it. Ranveer starts the game and explains the rules to everyone.

Sushma tells she has got a motorcycle jacket and gloves for Ranveer. Ranveer gets happy and thanks them for their gift. Sushma and Ranveer tease and make Yogeshwar jealous by pretending they’re on a motorcycle, riding. Later, Yogeshwar and Sushma quit and win 5 lakhs rupees. The episode ends with Ranveer, Yogeshwar, and Sushma dancing on ‘Tujhpe Qurban Meri Jaan’ and everyone appreciates the evergreen couple for playing so cheerfully.

