The Big Picture, 5 December 2021, Written Update: Roma Ji’s story makes Ranveer Singh emotional

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh welcomed everyone on the show. Ranveer recalled some moments of yesterday's episode, wherein some senior citizen bikers who were also couples, came on the show. Then Ranveer invited today's guest with a huge round of applause. Ranveer invited Mrs. Roma Ji to the stage. He hugged her and took her blessing. Roma Ji expressed her excitement for Ranveer and the show. Then Ranveer questioned her about her family. Roma Ji told him about Vidhwan and Komal - her son and daughter-in-law respectively. Her son Vidhwan passed away after just 4 months of marriage. Listening to this, Ranveer gets shocked and inquires about the incident. Roma Ji tells the host how she convinced her daughter-in-law to remarry.

Ranveer got emotional after hearing this and told her that she is so amazing because she played the role of a mother. Ranveer Singh told Roma Ji that a mother gets her daughter married but this is the first time he heard that mother-in-law has got her daughter-in-law married. After listening to this, Ranveer tells Roma that I bow my head in front of you. The moment becomes emotional but Roma Ji turns the emotional moment into a happy one. Ranveer learned that Roma Ji is happy with her daughter. After this Ranveer asked Roma Ji to shower her blessings on him. After this Ranveer explained to her the rules of games, the lifelines, and the prize money she can win.

Ranveer then started the game and asked Roma Ji questions about different places and actresses. She answered all the questions but she quit the game too soon. Roma Ji won 10 lakh rupees and bid farewell to everyone with a smile.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

