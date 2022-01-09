The Big Picture, 8th January 2022, Written Update: Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha glam up the stage

In today’s episode, Ranveer shows the achievements of every contestant and later, welcomes Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha on stage. They enter dancing and Ranveer takes his blessings. Sonakshi asks what happens to people when they see Ranveer as she has never seen her father dance like this before. Ranveer says Shatrughan’s dialogues define hindi cinema. Shatrughan says people should not just prove they’re capable of their work but also prove their uniqueness in work. Shatrughan says he hasn’t imitated anyone but only people mimic him.

The actor accepts himself for his true self and says even Ranveer has the same trait. Ranveer hugs Sonakshi and says he missed her and Sonakshi tells him he looks happier after his marriage. Sonakshi says they’re playing for ‘The Wishing Factory’, which supports thalassemia kids. Shatrughan says they’re also playing for the NGO ‘Prayaas’ which caters to human trafficking and helps in the rehabilitation of the kids that have been through the same and also help the poor. Ranveer starts the game and wishes them luck. The actor says their lifelines are; Poonam Sinha, Luv Sinha and Mudassar Aziz.

Sonakshi reveals Shatrughan once said Ranveer would portray his character the best in his biopic. She asks Ranveer to audition and he enacts a scene and everyone applauds his performance. Later, Shatrughan talks about his initial struggles with the industry. He says he was awestruck when he saw Sonakshi’s performance in Dabangg. Later, Sonakshi and Ranveer dance. Ranveer congratulates them for winning 10 lakhs and thanks the duo for coming.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.