The Big Picture,19 December 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh gifts Vrushali a Manish Malhotra lehenga

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh enters the stage and makes a joke about his outfit. After this, he welcomes Vrushali on stage. Ranveer Singh tells everyone that Vrushali is a bus conductor who is breaking stereotypes. Ranveer gets emotional after learning about Vrushali's struggle during her start years. Ranveer asks about her family, then Vrushali introduces her fiance to Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh starts teasing her fiance and asks him to come on the stage. Ranveer made her fiance dance on the stage and warned him that after 1 month his wife will make him dance.

Everyone starts laughing, then Vrushali tells Ranveer Singh about her nickname Laal Sherni. Ranveer Singh appreciated her work. Ranveer Singh also gives a surprise to Vrushali by calling her family. Vrushali gets emotional and tells her family that she will come after winning the show. Then Ranveer Singh tells her the rules of the show. He tells Vrushali about the lifelines she will get during the show. Vrushali gives answers with so much ease. Between the game, Ranveer asked Vrushali to tie rakhi on his hand. Ranveer calls her fiance on the stage and hugs both of them.

Vrushali tells Ranveer that she wants to invite him to her wedding. She then hands Ranveer the card for her wedding. Ranveer compliments her sizzling blue wedding card. Ranveer tells Vrushali that he has a gift for her. He then video calls Manish Malhotra and Manish tells Vrushali that he is going to gift her a specially designed lehenga for her wedding. Vrushali gets emotional and thanks Manish and Ranveer.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: The Big Picture, 18th December 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh is amazed by Charul Rathore’s grace