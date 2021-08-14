Bigg Boss, 14th August 2021, Written Update: Moose behaviour

In the new episode, Divya Agarwal expresses her feelings to her partner Zeeshan Khan about last night. He tells her how Neha Bhasin supported during argument and suggests Divya to be polite. Raqesh Bapat asks Shamita Shetty whether she knows Ridhima’s role of robot. Bigg Boss calls all the housemates to announce the elimination results. Nominations result of last tasks come in. With 59.4 percent Nishant and Moose get out of elimination. Raqesh and Shamita are still in the voting process. Millind supports Nishant and Moose about their result and advices them to not take others too seriously. Millind advices Moose that “Everybody will be very friendly with you, but just play your game”.

Nishant and Moose discuss with Millind about the first day response. They talk about Raqesh and Shamita’s fans as show's fans. They were very happy that they were saved. Zeeshan tries to clarify the issue of Moose to Divya. They both feel bad about Moose’s misbehaviour with Zeeshan. He explains that Moose felt bad touch when he touched her. She said to Zeeshan that she felt unprotected. As all took a small cigarette break, everyone discusses about the things that happened because of Moose.

Raqesh, Neha, Shamita and Ridhima talk about the issues of Moose as she faced a horrible childhood. Divya felt very bad about the statement of Moose. They discussed about the misbehaviour of Moose. Zeeshan explains to Divya that Pratik wanted to help Neha during workout. Both Zeeshan and Divya argue with each other on Neha's topic.

All the housemates except Nishant, Moose, Millind and Akshara felt bad about Moose’s behaviour as everyone recollects their different experiences with her. They all respect her. But they feel a 20-year-old girl should understand about the show that she has participated in and respect other’s opinions too. Meanwhile Nishant supports Moose as she is his team member. Millind is supporting her along with Akshara.

(We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.)