Bigg Boss 15, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Afsana Khan fights with Karan Kundrra

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and goes into the kitchen to have some breakfast. An argument started between Pratik, Nishant, and Rajiv about some kitchen work. After this, they sat together in the main room to discuss the VIP tasks. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, and Tejaswi Prakash were selected by Umar Riaz in the VIP task and they are now also the show's top competitors in this house. They recall how previously it was not determined who will take their first steps inside the VIP Zone, but as the discussion moves forward they are expecting Karan Kundrra to become a member of the VIP Zone.

After this long discussion about the VIP zone, the contestants were seen sitting silently. But a heated argument started between Afsana Khan and Karan Kundrra. Karan blurted something out to Afsana after she starts shouting at him. At the dinner table, in front of all the contestants, Afsana Khan says something to Karan, which makes him frustrated. A heated argument starts between the two. During the argument, Afsana shows her disagreement with Karan Kundrra and was seen panicking. Afsana further lashed out saying “I know everyone is cheating with me, just like my old friends”. Further, she points at Karan Kundrra and says, “I will make you suffer and will not let you live easily”. To calm the situation, Jay Bhanushali comes there and tells Afsana to relax. But she loses cool and starts using her hands to hit here and there. After this, Karan comes there and says sorry to her but Afsana does not listen to him.

After the heated argument, there were some romantic moments between Karan and Tejasswi. Karan tells Tejasswi that she is so cute, and recalls how once he was looking at her and he tripped on the floor. Tejasswi started blushing and asks Karan why is he so cute. Karan calls Tejasswi “soni kuddi”.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.