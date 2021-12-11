Bigg Boss 15, 10th December 2021, Written Update: Rakhi Sawant wins the ‘ticket to finale’

In today’s episode, the last round of the task ends. Rashami tells Karan even Rakhi flips sometimes. Shamita goes to the restroom and asks Rajiv to come out. Rakhi makes Rajiv the winner and offers him 10 lakhs by eliminating Devoleena. Bigg Boss announces that Rakhi is the first VIP to enter the finale week. Bigg Boss tells that VIPs had to maintain more money than non-VIPs but they fail to do so in the task. Bigg Boss says all the VIPs except Rakhi are non-VIP from now.

Abhijeet tells Rakhi to support them. Rakhi agrees. Abhijeet tells Rakhi that Rashami and Devoleena should fight. Rajiv says that they keep blaming him, Umar questions him and asks why he trusts Shamita when she didn’t even support him. Shamita stops Umar and asks him to stop talking about their relationship. In response, Umar asks Shamita why she saved Neha and not Rajiv. Shamita says Umar always has to get personal and Rajiv adds that Shamita has always supported him. Karan tells Tejasswi that Ritesh isn’t supporting them and asks her to not tell anything to Rashami and Devoleena.

Later, Rashami tells Karan that Ritesh is provoking Devoleena against her. The actor says Devoleena and Pratik are a team.

The next morning, Rakhi wakes everyone up. Ritesh gives a peck to Rakhi on her lips and she blushes. Devoleena and Rakhi shout at Tejasswi for throwing vegetables in the bin. Tejasswi says the vegetables were stale. Later, Tejasswi reads the task where Ritesh and Rajiv are salon owners. They will do the hairstyles of the girls. Nishant and Abhijeet will select a winner and that girl will get a hamper. Shamita wins. Umar tells Karan that Pratik is always with girls and he isn’t a genuine man. Rakhi puts on makeup and acts like Julie. Shamita laughs and Rakhi goes on to scare Tejasswi. Later, Tejasswi and Karan fight over Vishal’s earlier statements.

