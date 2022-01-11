Bigg Boss 15, 10th January 2022, Written Update: Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant fight over task

In today’s episode, Tejasswi tells Karan that she’s the one who always defends him and will always support him. Karan tells her that he doesn’t need her support and tells he has never been humiliated like this before in his entire life. Rakhi tells Pratik that Devoleena has a soft spot for him. Pratik tells her that they’re just friends. Karan puts Umar’s photo on his bedside and he and Tejasswi argue again. Tejasswi confronts Rakhi about her problem with Karan. Rakhi tells her that she’s upset that Karan didn’t support her.

Karan tells Rashami and Shamita that his reputation is going down. Shamita tells Karan to introspect. Rakhi tells Karan to hug Tejasswi and she tells he won’t hug him in front of his friends. Later, Karan tells he wants wine. The next morning, Salman Khan announces that their stay has been extended for two more weeks. Everyone gets shocked. Shamita tells Pratik that she can’t handle Rakhi and Abhijeet for two more weeks. Nishant tells Shamita that he’s just passing time with Tejasswi that’s all. Later, Karan reads the nomination task where each contestant has to vote against 2 members.

After the nominations, Bigg Boss tells that Rashami and Abhijeet lose the ticket to finale as they got the most number of votes. Rakhi and Shamita argue with each other. Rashami tells Karan that he’s dumb to not trust her. Tejasswi tells Rakhi that Rashami just acts as her friend. Later, Tejasswi asks Karan what was Rashami telling him and tells him that Rashami wants him to her side now since Umar is evicted. Karan tells she’s just missing Umar.