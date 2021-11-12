Bigg Boss 15, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Afsana Khan gets eliminated

In today's episode, Umar Riaz will enter the VIP Zone, and he will be allowed to bring only three candidates with him. Bigg Boss announces that those who wish to attend the show's conclusion must first become a VIP Member of the house. Captain Umar Riaz, on the other hand, is in charge of the VIP Member's decision. Previously Nishant, Karan, Tejasswi and Shamita had been selected for an elite club. After the VIP discussion, Umar can be seen expressing his confusion to Karan Kundra as he makes this difficult decision. Umar tells him that after selecting contestants for the VIP zone everyone will think bad of him. Karan tells him to calm down because it's just a game. Umar was overheard saying he wanted to invite her friend, Afsana Khan, into the VIP Zone, but he is still perplexed. Karan then suggested to Umar that he should ask Nishant to come, but Umar gets tensed.

Then Bigg Boss announces a task for everyone to prove their worth for the VIP access task. From Shamita to Neha everyone has to perform their best to get the VIP pass. Later, Karan and Tejasswi shared some cute moments. Tejasswi was seen blushing as Karan grabbed her hand.

Afsana became enraged because she didn't understand the situation of the VIP zone. Umar, on the other hand, felt guilty as he could not take Afsana in the zone. Captain Umar Riaz, Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant Bhat are the VIP Zone members. After this, Bigg Boss announces the bad news that they will evict Afsana Khan from the house citing health reasons.

Afsana Khan had a panic attack, but others claimed she got into a physical altercation with Shamita Shetty. She told Shamita and Karan to get away from her or else she will harm them. This was the primary reason for her departure. Everyone was feeling sad when Afsana got eliminated.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.