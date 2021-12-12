Bigg Boss 15, 11th December 2021, Written Update: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee fight

In today’s episode, Farah Khan enters the stage and informs the audience that Salman’s flight has been delayed so she will be hosting the event today. In the house, Karan and Tejasswi still continue to argue about Vishal. After that, Karan hugs and consoles her. Karan tells Devoleena to talk to Rashami and clear all the misunderstandings. Devoleena agrees and talks to Rashami. Nishant appreciates their friendship.

Rakhi tells Rashami that she’s scared of Ritesh’s first wife filing a case against her. Rashami tells Rakhi to not worry. Farah Khan connects with the housemates and tells them that Salman is fed up with them and hence she’ll hosting the show. Farah asks Shamita why she’s angry mostly. Farah tells Umar that Rashami is single and ready to mingle. She tells Pratik to not interfere unnecessarily. She gives them a ‘jail task’. Rashami gets the majority vote. Rashami argues that she was right and tells that Pratik was in denial. Rashami says that Devoleena took all the decisions. Devoleena and Rashami get into a verbal spat. Farah asks them to not disrespect her.

After listening to their argument, Shamita decides to change her vote against Rashami. Farah says that’s not possible but she allows Rashami to take part in tasks. The contestants have a fan interaction session. Farah tells Ritesh to not disrespect Rakhi. Later, Devoleena cries and claims Rashami is a liar. Rashami calls Devoleena an opportunist and they both argue. Devoleena defends herself and Rashami talks to Shamita regarding the fight. Rakhi takes Devoleena’s side. Pratik, Tejasswi and Ritesh try to console Devoleena.

