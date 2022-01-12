Bigg Boss 15, 11th January 2022, Written Update: Shamita Shetty wins the captaincy task

In today’s episode, Rashami asks Devoleena if she thinks Umar will come back. Devoleena says she feels he might return. Rashami shares that Karan doesn’t trust her. On the other hand, Tejasswi tells Nishant that now she and Devoleena are back to being friends. Pratik says they both share a great bond. Meanwhile, Rakhi tells Abhijit that Nishant thinks he is ruling over the house. While Abhijit tells Shamita that 50% of Maharashtra’s population supports him but some criticise him by comparing him to Rakhi. Shamita tells him that it’s not an insult as Rakhi is a unique person.

Karan asks Tejasswi who will she support if he doesn’t play for Nishant. Tejasswi says she will continue to support him and adds that she doesn’t have any connections with anyone like he does. Later, Tejasswi tells him that he means a lot to her and she loves him even though she hasn’t expressed it properly. Then Tejasswi reads out the task assigned by Bigg Boss where Shamita, Karan, Rakhi, and Tejasswi will compete to become the captain of the house whereas the rest will play as zombies. The captain will have the power to change the fates of the contestants. During the task, Abhijit makes a fuss, while Tejasswi and Devoleena argue with each other.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the winner and declares Shamita as the captain. She assigns duty to everyone. Rashami tells Karan that she doesn’t know if she can trust him anymore. Karan and Tejasswi discuss the task. Nishant tells Shamita that Rakhi can flip anytime. Abhijit tells Pratik that he can’t trust Devoleena. Bigg Boss asks Shamita who she wants to demote.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra says he’ll be ‘world’s best boyfriend’ as he patches up with Tejasswi Prakash