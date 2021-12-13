Bigg Boss 15, 12 December 2021, Written Update: Rakhi Sawant calls Shamita Shetty ‘chudail’

In today's episode, we saw Salman Khan give a tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, who were part of Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan welcomed everyone on the Weekend ka Vaar episode. All the contestants were sitting on the couch. Salman made fun of everyone and asked Rakhi Sawant to tell the contestants about the ghost they have. Rakhi pointed at Shamita and said that she is an aggressive and funny ‘chudail’. Salman Khan started laughing and asked Rakhi to speak about Rajiv’s ghost. Rakhi told him that he has a ghost of Metro. After this Salman asked Abhijit Bichukale to speak about other contestants. When Abhijit pointed at Shamita, then Salman told Abhijit that he has been seeing Shamita since her childhood.

Salman Khan got emotional and told Tejasswi and Shamita that they are the ones who are playing hard since the beginning of the show. After this Salman took a dig at Karan due to his previous comment about Tejasswi, Vishal and, Umar. Karan then accepted his feelings for Tejasswi and told Salman that he feels for her like he has never felt before and that is the reason why he becomes possessive. Salman then asked Umar about his issues with anyone. Umar told him that he does not like Rakhi Sawant.

After this, Bigg Boss gave a task to all the contestants. The contestants had to tie balloons on their heads. And other contestants would burst the balloons and give them a reality check. Rashmi burst Ritesh's balloon and called him a coward. Everyone starts laughing at them. After this Salman Khan gives a gift hamper from a brand to Tejasswi Prakash. Everyone clapped for her and complimented her for her performance.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

