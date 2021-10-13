Bigg Boss 15, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Umar calls Ieshaan and Miesha cringe

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and goes for breakfast. Tej asks Karan what he thinks about Shamita. Then Karan replies that he does not like Shamita but also can not say more because he never talked to her and that she has a strange personality. Tej tells him that now it seems like Nishant, Shamita, and Pratik have become a team because she saw them planning. Karan consoles her saying that don't worry their team will fall apart when the time comes.

Meanwhile, Ieshaan goes crazy for Miesha and proposes to her in front of Bigg Boss and other contestants. He tells her that he only loves her and no one else, he will do anything for her if she says yes. While the others say that they are not in love and are just fooling around.

While Umar complains that Ieshaan and Miesha are doing drama in the house in front of everyone. And Ieshaan will surely ruin his game because of this drama and Miesha. He then said that Miesha has brainwashed him. Other people make fun of Ieshaan and Miesha by saying that they will name their kids Mieshaan. After listening to this, Miesha starts blushing. Ieshaan sees her and hugs her while kissing on her neck. The whole house goes crazy seeing them. When they were doing the romance, Jay commented that they don't even need a blanket and can do anything without it.

Seeing this, Afsana gets angry and says Ieshaan and Miesha are doing this all just for the show and TRP. Then Ieshaan and Pratik start fighting because during the task Ieshaan was going to get the map but Pratik stopped him. After this Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik started planning for their next move in the jungle.

