Bigg Boss 15, 12th January 2022, Written Update: Shamita Shetty downgrades Tejasswi Prakash

In today’s episode, Shamita tells Abhijeet to wake up as it’s too late. Abhijeet tells her that even she used to oversleep before. Nishant tells Rashami that she flipped on him and she tells him that she was just trying to be fair. Bigg Boss asks Shamita whom does she choose to downgrade. Shamita downgrades Tejasswi and Bigg Boss asks everyone to mutually decide whom to replace in place of Tejasswi. Everyone starts proving themselves and ends up arguing. Tejasswi tells Shamita has issues with her and that’s why she downgraded her.

Later, Shamita tells that she had to downgrade Tejasswi as she never supported her. Tejasswi comes and starts arguing with Shamita. Shamita tells Tejasswi that Rashami and Devoleena supported her and that’s why she couldn’t downgrade them. Tejasswi tells Shamita that she has issues that’s why she nominated her. Shamita asks her to stop being insecure. Tejasswi tells her that she deceived her. Pratik tells Tejasswi to stop playing the victim card and Karan tries to calm her down. Tejasswi tells Karan that Shamita wants him and Karan laughs and says it’s not like that.

Nishant suggests choosing Pratik to replace Tejasswi and Rashami yells at him to fight for himself. Nishant tells Bigg Boss that they chose Pratik and Bigg Boss tells he and Tejasswi will compete against each other in the “cycle shop” task and whoever wins will become the VIP. During the second round, Rakhi throws Pratik’s parts into the pool.