Bigg Boss 15, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan's tempting offer to contestants

In today’s episode, Salman Khan tells that he’s going to the house to give a tempting offer to the contestants. Salman goes in and tells the contestants that the non VIPs will get a chance to speak with their families and if they decide to talk, then they’ll lose that prize money. If they deny talking, they’ll win some prize money. Salman starts with Rajiv and he decides to talk to his mother. Rajiv and his mom make the conversation and Rajiv introduces everyone to her. Salman tells he lost 2 lakhs.

Next, Nishant decides to not talk to his family. He wins 2 lakhs. Tejasswi also decides to not talk to her family and says they are her strength and weakness, both. Next, Pratik talks to his sister and asks about his mom. Salman also talks to her and then ends the call. Umar decides to talk to his sister and becomes emotional. Karan and Shamita both decide to not talk as they’ll get emotional. Salman tells just because they didn’t talk to their family, doesn’t mean they don’t love them. Devoleena tells Pratik that Rashami acts well with people and then, hurts them. The next morning, Umar tells Karan that his equation with Tejasswi isn’t great.

Bigg Boss tells that Rashami’s time in jail has ended. Karan discusses his relationship with Tejasswi. Devoleena tells Rajiv isn’t cleaning the dishes properly and Rajiv tells she’s manipulating. Karan talks to Tejasswi about Umar not getting along with her. Tejasswi tells him that Umar doesn’t trust her. Rashami tells Tejasswi that she thinks Tejasswi had a problem when she saved Karan. Rashami tells Tejasswi that she thinks Tejasswi feels insecure when she talks to Karan.

