Bigg Boss 15, 13th November 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan scolds everyone

In today’s episode, Ranveer walks Salman to the sets of Bigg Boss. The superstar wishes Ranveer the best and appreciates his hard work. After the “ghada” task, Salman connects the call to the housemates and he tells them that Pratik and Umar are the ones who got the most rages of “ghada”. Salman tells Umar that he’s not the only one who can show aggression and the host asks him not to provoke him to show his aggression to Umar. Salman tells him that he’s doing better with his anger issues from the past 2 weeks and tells everyone that they failed to identify the real “ghada” except one.

Salman says according to everyone the real “ghada” is Jay as he isn’t contributing to the relationships and tells him he doesn’t follow his principles after fighting for them. Salman asks Pratik if the food was important or the red line. Salman asks Pratik if he would behave the same way with Rajiv outside the house. He further asks who gave him the right to get physical and make jokes like that. Tejasswi tells Rajiv to speak up and gives her word that he’ll stand up for him. Pratik tells he genuinely didn’t want to hurt Rajiv. Shamita tells she doesn’t understand why Rajiv opened up to Teja and not her. Salman tells everyone is responsible for making Rajiv feel uncomfortable.

Shamita tells Rajiv to let her know in the future and stand up for himself. Pratik apologises to Rajiv. Kartik Aaryan comes to the stage and Salman plays a game with him. Karthik goes inside the house and promotes his film ‘Dhamaka’. The actor tells each contestant to remove a block from a contestant’s pillar if they’re cutting the TRP of the show and add it to that contestant’s pillar who is increasing the TRP. Nishant recites a poem he had written. Kartik wishes everyone luck and leaves.

