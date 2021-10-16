Bigg Boss 15, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Shamita and Afsana get into a fight

In today's episode, during the task, Shamita and Umar start fighting because Umar exchanges his machine with hers. Shamita asks him to play by the rules but Karan interrupts them and asks Shamita and Vishal to make their own props. Umar points out to Shamita and shouts at her saying that she cannot make her own rules. During the tasks, Akasa and Vishal plan to hide their juice in a kitchen container. Everyone divides their sticks to make juice. Shamita gives her stick to Donal and Jay. Karan also breaks his stick to make juice. Afsana plans to interrupt Vishal while he was working.

After this, Donal and Miesha get into a little argument. Miesha leaves while Donal was still shouting at her. Ieshaan and Pratik are fighting because Pratik by mistake, hit him. So Ieshaan started shouting and calls Pratik 'Gadha'. Everyone was trying to calm them down, meanwhile, Karan was washing dishes and was minding his own business. Miesha stops Ieshaan, while, he was shouting and tells Pratik to get out of the room. In the evening, Umar tells Ieshaan that he can not fall in love in just 3 days. Ieshaan gets irritated and asks Umar, "What is your problem and why do you keep telling me that Miesha is playing with me?". Miesha was shocked to listen to all this and stood there with a blank expression.

Afsana and other contestants were sitting in the hall and were talking about previous fights. Then Afsana commented on Shamita and she gets angry, Shamita asks Afsana to come near her but Afsana throws her sleeper towards her and says, "Even my slipper does not want to come near you." Other people were trying to stop them from fighting but on the other hand, Jay and Pratik started challenging each other for a fight.