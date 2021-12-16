Bigg Boss 15, 15th December 2021, Written Update: Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ugly fight

In today’s episode, Devoleena tells Abhijeet that he says something else and does something else. Abhijeet tells even she’s like that and tells Pratik was brought up well and has a good mother and hence his nature is good. Devoleena tells Abhijeet to not curse at others’ mothers. Abhijeet clears his statement. Shamita tells Rajiv that she doesn’t like the people he hangs out with and Rajiv tells likewise. Shamita tells Rajiv she can’t trust him if he’ll keep on changing sides. Devoleena and Abhijeet get into a verbal spat again.

Devoleena tells Tejasswi that she’s lost all the trust in Rashami. Tejasswi tells Devoleena that Nishant told her that she wasn’t ready to co-operate in the task. Devoleena goes and argues with Nishant regarding that. They both get into a fight and Shamita blames Tejasswi for starting the fight. Rashami calms Devoleena down. Tejasswi comes and tells Devoleena she wasn’t provoking her. Shamita asks Karan why Tejasswi is insecure. Karan tells her it’s nothing like that. Tejasswi comes and Shamita tells she won’t talk to her until Tejasswi’s attitude changes and leaves. Tejasswi asks Karan why he was talking to Shamita. Karan asks what’s her problem if he talks to Shamita and tells her to stop being immature.

Rashami tells Devoleena that she was trying to help her while she was crying. Karan tells Tejasswi that they should take a break. Tejasswi hugs him and asks if he’s giving up on her. Karan tells he won’t break up with her. The next morning, Devoleena and Nishant start their day with a fight. Umar tells Rashami that Devoleena is trying to get back with her. Karan reads the next task for ‘Ticket to Finale’, where Rashami, Shamita, Devoleena, and Pratik will be thieves and will have to steal from the museum (house). The remaining will be guards. The task begins and Nishant tells that he caught Pratik stealing.

