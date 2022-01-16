Bigg Boss 15, 15th January 2022, Written Update: Gauahar Khan pays a visit to the contestants

In today’s episode, Salman Khan enters and shows a recap of what happened. Karan and Shamita argue. Tejasswi says Pratik doesn’t want to wash the pan because she used it last. Karan calls Pratik’s mom stupid. The latter gets angry and they both argue. Everyone tries to stop their fight. Pratik breaks a glass and Shamita drags him out. However, Pratik rushes inside. Tejasswi pushes Pratik and Shamita yells at her. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan makes a grand entrance on the stage dancing with Kings United. Salman welcomes her and shows everyone what happened when she went to the house.

Back in the house, Gauahar entered and showed the trophy to the contestants. She gives a task to each contestant to prove why the other two aren’t a competition to them. Back at the stage, Salman asks Gauahar whom does she support. Gauahar says Pratik is deserving and Salman thanks her for coming and she leaves. Salman says there are three “knowmecron” patients; Rakhi, Tejasswi and Pratik. This is a disease where people think they know everything. He asks them how can they assume they know everything.

Salman then asks Tejasswi why does she keep saying she knows who will be the winner of the tasks and everyone’s against her. He scolds her and tells her that he’s trying to make her understand in simple words. He asks her to stop playing the sympathy card because everyone’s sympathising with Karan after their fights. He tells all the three “knowmecron” members to stop assuming things. He assigns the “misunderstanding balloon” task to everyone. Back in the house, Shamita tells Karan that he should control himself and Tejasswi was provoking him. Responding to that, Karan says even Pratik was attacking him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

