Bigg Boss 15, 16 January 2022, Written Update: Media bombards BB contestants with harsh questions

In today's episode, astrologer Janardhan Dhurbe enters the house and predicts the contestants’ future in terms of career, marriage, and offspring. He says Karan Kundrra's current affair will fail, and his marriage with Tejasswi Prakash seems impossible. On stage, the host Salman Khan mimics news anchors and welcomes an elite panel of journalists. Media asks the inmates if Bigg Boss has given the freedom to Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale to misbehave in the name of entertainment. Abhijit says he is stubborn and has not listened to anyone's scolding except Salman Khan. Rashami Desai bashes Abhijit for his distasteful comments on women's bodies and families and for stereotyping Indian women.

Salman asks inmates to play 'BB Pardaphash' and reveal breaking news related to the contestants. Tejasswi says Abhijit is proud of doing a six-hour-long kissing scene with a girl in the industry. Rakhi reveals Devoleena Bhattacharjee was married to a banana tree in childhood. Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi get into a verbal fight. Devoleena reveals that Rakhi had been in jail.

Journalist Dibang advises Abhijit to back out from politics as he has no patience to handle criticism. Media asks Tejasswi why she feels so insecure because of Shamita. Rakhi says Shamita and Karan look good together, and she wants her to be 'Shamita Shetty Kundrra'. Rakhi says Karan stares at Shamita every time, to which Karan replies Shamita was wearing a dress that reminded him of an ex-girlfriend. Salman supports Rakhi while Tejasswi gets angry and says she doesn't “want to be a part of this bu**sh**”

Later, Dibang questions Shamita for showing double standards and not eliminating Rakhi despite previously wanting Abhijit and Rakhi out of the house. Salman thanks the panellists and bids them adieu. The host plays a game, 'Kiska Dil Kala', in which the contestants have to decide whose heart is black in between Tejasswi and Shamita. Karan picks Shamita for downgrading Tejasswi from the VIP list for personal reasons. However, Tejasswi gets the most votes for being a black-hearted person. Salman announces that Rajiv Adatia will enter the house next week.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

