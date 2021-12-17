Bigg Boss 15, 16th December 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash and Rajiv Adatia fight over kitchen duty

In today’s episode, Rajiv blames Devoleena for cheating and she says Rajiv has gone mad. Devoleena tells Abhijeet she’ll give him immunity if he supports her in the task. Abhijeet agrees and gives his stolen items to her. He says he’s doing this only for her and asks her to kiss him on his cheek. Devoleena tells him to keep an eye on Rashami. Rashami tells Tejasswi that she didn’t let her steal. She tells Rashami that she ignored when she was trying to steal. Rashami cries and tells Karan that everyone’s ganging up on her and tells Tejasswi isn’t supporting her.

Tejasswi tells she didn’t switch her side and tells Rashami to stop blaming her. Bigg Boss tells everyone to play individually and says the guards stole the items while they were supposed to stop the thieves from stealing. Hence, this task for ‘ticket to finale’ is canceled. Rashami tells that her friendship with Devoleena took a bad turn as she’s hurt her a lot. Devoleena tells Rakhi that Abhijeet asked for a kiss. Tejasswi and Shamita tell Abhijeet is stooping low. Abhijeet tells he was just joking. Everyone gets into an argument. Karan defends Devoleena and Umar tells him that even Devoleena has cursed him before. Karan yells at him to let him speak.

Devoleena tells Rashami is fooling around with Umar. Rashami tells her she likes Umar and asks Devoleena what she’ll do. Shamita tells Tejasswi is exaggerating fights nowadays. Shamita and Tejasswi get into an argument. The next morning, Rashami and Rajiv get into a fight over kitchen duty. Umar asks Twjasswi why she made rice for breakfast. Karan tells Umar he keeps attacking Tejasswi. Umar argues with Karan. Tejasswi reads the task where Shamita and Tejasswi are shop owners and they’ll sell items. Rakhi will announce the winner. Shamita wins the task.

