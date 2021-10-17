Bigg Boss 15, 16th October 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan scolds Afsana

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman advises Miesha and Ieshaan to be responsible for things they do in front of the camera and tells the latter to be less aggressive during tasks. Salman also tells Miesha that she can go to the smoking area to smoke, but not in the bathroom while the content is being shot. Salman tells everyone that they should’ve corrected Miesha when she used cuss words. Before talking to Afsana, Salman shows previous clips of her fights with the contestants, using cuss words and hitting herself. He tells Afsana to apologise for using the word “gay” as an insult in her previous fight. Salman suggests to Afsana that she should listen to others in the house when they are trying to correct her.

Salman Khan asks the contestants why they’re projecting their fake selves, and asks them if this show is scripted or they’re forced to tell something. Salman tells that Vidhi, Donal, Vishal, Afsana, and Akasa are nominated. After this, Afsana apologizes to everyone and hugs Shamita and Vishal. Salman tells that they’ll have extra fun tomorrow since Farah Khan will be joining and he’ll also reveal the name of the eliminated contestant.

