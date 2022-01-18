Bigg Boss 15, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Rajiv Adatia's surprise for housemates

In today's episode, Karan Kundrra advises Tejasswi Prakash not to trust Nishant Bhat because he supports his friends Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant with Abhijit Bichukale criticizes Shamita for calling her 'loud' in the recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. She says Shamita comes from a sophisticated family and acts to be dignified. Rakhi calls herself the lioness of the house. Nishant fights with Pratik and Shamita for not dropping Rakhi in the previous task. Karan asks Shamita if she has a problem if Tejasswi enters the VIP in the future. Later, Nishant cries while discussing with Shamita that his expectations are hurt.

Bigg Boss's garden area gets decked up into a circus set up the next day. Rajiv Adatia enters and says he has brought good news for everyone. Rajiv says he has brought a chance for the housemates to talk to their families in a video call. First, Nishant talks to his mom and dad. His parents say they are very proud and known outside by Nishant's name. Later, Rashami asks Rajiv about Umar Riaz's well-being.

Next, Rashami gets a chance to talk to her mom. Her mom talks to every contestant and confesses Nishant is her favorite. She advises Rashami to focus on the game. Rajiv asks Rakhi to stop teasing Shamita on Karan's name to which Rakhi replies she will do whatever she feels like and let others get jealous of it. Yet, Rajiv tells Tejasswi that it gets vulgar to watch when she acts insecure because of Shamita. Tejasswi blames Rajiv for covering up Shamita's hypocrite behavior. Tejasswi says she is sure that Karan would never leave her for Shamita.

Shamita gets a video call from her mother. She tells Shamita that Raqesh Bapat misses her a lot. Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares Rakhi is playing well but should stop fighting with Shamita. Shilpa advises her sister to play for herself. Then Pratik gets a call from his mom. She thanks Nishant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for taking care of her son. Pratik gets emotional while talking to his mom.

