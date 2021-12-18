Bigg Boss 15, 17th December 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai’s verbal spat

In today’s episode, Rakhi tells Ritesh that he’s her strength. Ritesh tells her that she should be her strength. Rakhi tells Ritesh he always scolds her and he tells that she always gives him headaches and leaves saying he will get eliminated because of her. Rakhi tells Tejasswi that Ritesh isn’t close with her like Karan is with Tejasswi. She tells Tejasswi that Ritesh doesn’t share anything and even after their compromised marriage, she fell in love with him later on.

Rashami asks Tejasswi why is she doing her part of kitchen duty. Tejasswi asks what’s wrong with that. Rashami argues with her and Tejasswi cries and tells Rashami to blame her for everything. Karan laughs and Tejasswi asks him to leave. Rakhi tells Karan to talk to Tejasswi. Abhijeet tells Devoleena that she didn’t even wear her new dress because of their fight and asks her to not bring their fight in between tasks. Devoleena tells Shamita that it’s crazy Abhijeet thinks she didn’t wear the dress because of him. Pratik tells Abhijeet to stay away from Devoleena as Salman Khan might scold him. Rajiv tells Umar that Tejasswi wanted to slap him. Rashami says she didn’t like the way Tejasswi spoke to Umar.

The next morning, Umar tells Tejasswi that he didn’t like her tone yesterday. Tejasswi apologises. Rakhi interferes and it causes an argument between them and Ritesh, Devoleena, and Rashami. Abhijeet and Devoleena argue again. Abhijeet says he can’t stop talking to Devoleena but she tells him to stay away. Rashami tells Shamita that he should think before passing comments as he’s married. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to choose a member for jail. The episode ends with Shamita calling Tejasswi a liar and them arguing.

