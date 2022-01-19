Bigg Boss 15, 18 January 2022, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash’s family approves her relationship with Karan

In today's episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee chooses to talk to her mother for 20 minutes. Her mom asks Nishant Bhatt why he threw water on Devoleena during the pole task. On the other hand, Shamita Shetty asks Rajiv Adatia how her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat is doing. To this, Rajiv says, “He is cute and blindly in love”.

After a while, Karan Kundrra gets a chance to talk to his parents. Tejasswi Prakash feels nervous during the call. However, the actor's parents call Tejasswi ‘the heart of the family’ leaving her smiling. Karan’s mom says Rakhi is the life of the game, to which the actor jokes about dating her if she was not married.

Nishant teaches Karan Marathi, and the latter rehearses to talk to Tejasswi's parents during the video call the next day. Nishant says to Tejasswi that he will break all bonds post the show. The following day, Tejasswi gets the first chance to talk to her brother. Nishant and Rakhi Sawant mimic Tejasswi and say she may need more time for the conversation to play sympathy card again. Tejasswi cries seeing her brother and asks if he likes Karan. Her brother gives the nod on behalf of the family. He advises Tejasswi to clear things out with Rashami Desai and Shamita.

Up next, Abhijit Bichukale talks to his family. His wife tells the contestants that Abhijit is a kind-hearted person and respects women. Rashami talks to Abhijit's family, but Devoleena does not join. At last, Rakhi talks to her mom and gets emotional. Her mom recently recovered from cancer and thanks Salman Khan for giving her a new life. She says Ritesh Singh is waiting for Rakhi outside.

Later, Bigg Boss assigns a merry-go-round task, in which the non VIP members get an opportunity to win a ticket to finale week. Rajiv gets a unique power to decide which three plays first. He chooses Rashami, Tejasswi and Nishant. The VIPs discuss who they want to win. As the first round starts, Nishant and Tejasswi vote out Rashami, and the latter gives her place to Devoleena. Pratik Sehajpal tells Abhijit if he supports Devoleena in the game then the former will do all his work.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

