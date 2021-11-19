Bigg Boss 15, 18 November 2021, Written Update: Neha Bhasin & Pratik Sehajpal fight over kitchen items

In today's episode, after everyone wakes up, the VIP contestants begin to scold Neha Bhasin. The contestants spoke about how they will manage the kitchen items for a week. When Pratik told Tejasswi that he will use all the vegetables, Neha Bhasin interrupted their conversation. Following which a heated argument broke out between the two. Amid this, Vishal suggested both Pratik and Neha to sort out the issue in another room.

Reacting to the same, Neha Bhasin fuming with rage asks Vishal to not stop her from speaking. Housemates try to resolve the issue. However, an angry Neha doesn’t budge from unleashing her violent nature. She also uses her hands to hit Pratik and Vishal. Soon after the fight, Bigg Boss announces a new task for all contestants. In the task, Jay gets the responsibility of selecting two non VIP contestants as VIP’s. While the task leaves housemates shocked, Jay picks Vishal and Umar for the competition. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi wonder if they’ll be removed from the VIP title.

After the task, housemates enjoy lunch together. Tejasswi reaches into the kitchen and asks Rajiv what they are going to have for lunch. But instead of Rajiv, Nishant Bhatt asks Neha to shut up. An irritated Tejasswi begins to cry and tells everyone that she was scolded by Nishant.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

