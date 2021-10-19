Bigg Boss 15, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Miesha accuses Pratik

In today’s episode, the contestants woke to the song Ainvayi Ainvayi. The alarm goes off as the grocery arrives at the storeroom and Tejasswi enters to get it and Akasa tells her to not show it to the jungle inmates. Shamita asks why Tejasswi isn’t dating anyone, and Jay tells that she’s just playing with Vishal and Nishant. Tejasswi reminds them to not forget her “baby Bigg Boss”. Nishant says if Priyanka can dance with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh then why can’t Tejasswi dance with him and Vishal? Jay tells him it’s not a movie.

The buzzer plays and the puzzle pieces arrive in the cave and Jay runs to get them. Ishaan grabs him. Jay throws it towards Vishal but Ishaan grabs him. Akasa hides it from them and Vidhi and Simba run away with some remaining puzzle pieces. Karan pours water on Akasa so he can grab the pieces. Everyone grabs Jay and Akasa. Jay asks Vishal to at least try to stop them and shouts at Shamita to come and protect them and she says she won’t. Pratik, Jay, and Akasa are fighting with Donal, Miesha, and Umar. Miesha says Pratik has been pushing her and his elbow is on her chest. Pratik denies this. Umar tries to pull the piece from Akasa. Tejasswi tells him to not pull them hard.

