Bigg Boss 15, 18th December 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan warns Ritesh Singh

In today’s episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is put to jail. After that, in the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan scolds Ritesh Singh for mistreating Rakhi Sawant and tells him that he doesn’t even want to imagine how he treats Rakhi in their house if he’s openly disrespecting her on national TV. Rakhi says she feels hurt when Ritesh disrespects her. Salman asks him why does he behave like that even after Farah Khan warned him. Salman tells Rakhi to call him if Ritesh mistreats her. Rakhi says she doesn’t speak up because she’s scared of Ritesh leaving her. Salman tells her to let him go. Salman warns Ritesh to never repeat this behaviour. Rakhi reveals that Ritesh has threatened to divorce her and she wants to protect her family and hence doesn’t speak up. Salman tells her to never compromise in such matters.

Salman then shows clips of Abhijit cursing at people, making strategies and asking for a kiss from Devoleena. He asks how the inmates felt about it. Everyone says it was innapropriate. Salman agrees and asks Devoleena why she didn’t stand up before. Shamita tells Devoleena should’ve drawn a line before itself if she knew what kind of person he is and not engage with him. Tejasswi tells it takes time for a woman to speak up or register something that’s uncomfortable for her. Salman tells both were wrong and scolds Abhijit for crossing his line and tells Devoleena to speak up next time.

Salman tells Tejasswi always drags an issue. In the house, Shamita tells Devoleena to speak up and Rakhi shares her problems with Shamita. Ritesh tells Shamita that he doesn’t think he’s fit to lead a family. Rakhi asks if he’s going to leave her and he tells her to leave him alone. Govinda enters the stage and dances with Salman and leaves. Remo D'Souza comes and tells the contestants that they should dance for a task. Remo leaves after interacting with the contestants.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

