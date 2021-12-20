Bigg Boss 15, 19 December 2021, Written Update: Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh eliminated

In today's episode, Salman Khan invites Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor on the stage. Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor give a beach party task to everyone. They tell them that now they have to spill drinks on the “bloody bewakoof” person. Shamita picks Abhijit and spills the drink. Then Rakesh spills the drink on Rashmi. While Tejasswi was about to spill the drink on Nishant, she drops the glass by mistake. Then Nishant spills the drink on her legs. Everyone gives a compliment to him. Abhijit decides to spill the drink on Tejasswi. Then Umar picks up a drink and spills it on Rakhi's face and in response, Rakhi also throws the drink on Umar's face. Kanika advises contestants to stay strong for the finale. Then both of them tell their experience to Salman Khan.

After this Salman Khan invites Govinda on the stage. Govinda enters the stage by dancing to the Partner movie song. Salman and Govinda get emotional recalling their old movie. Salman and Govinda give certain directions to Nishant. Then on Salman's order, Nishant fights with Abhijit. It was a fun fight, then they ordered Tejasswi to pick her nose in front of Karan. Then they ask Tejasswi and Nishant to do a drama where they are having gas problems. Then Salman introduces Govinda to the contestants and reveals that they were guiding them to the drama. Then Salman announces all the nominees. The host announces Ritesh’s elimination.

Rakhi Sawant gets emotional and starts crying. Salman then gives a small task to the contestants. In which they have to take a picture of one contestant who they hate the most. Salman announces that today one more elimination will happen and takes Rajiv Bhatia’s name. Shamita gets emotional and Rajiv leaves the house. After this, Bigg Boss asks Rakhi to open Devoleena's jail.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT Platform.

