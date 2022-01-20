Bigg Boss 15, 19 January 2022, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale lock horns in finale task

In today's episode, the merry-go-round task continues. Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives her seat to Abhijit Bichukale. Rashami Desai tells Karan Kundrra that Devoleena has flipped to pick Abhijit over her. Abhijit gives his seat to Rashami as Pratik Sehajpal asked him to do. Rashami asks Rajiv Adatia if she should play fair. She feels that Devoleena ditched her. Bigg boss announces that Abhijit won the ticket to the finale task. Rashami blames Devoleena that she uses Abhijit and gets into an ugly fight.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash tells Karan that Rashami already wanted to choose Abhijit's name because of her differences with Devoleena. Tejasswi says Rashami has not done this for her and should not count this as a favour. Karan gets angry when Tejasswi tells him to not indulge in any deal with Rashami for her as she feels the pressure to return the favour. Karan argues that he did this deal because Tejasswi thought it would be easier to play the next task if Rashami picks Abhijit.

The following day, Bigg Boss assigns another task between Abhijit, Tejasswi and Nishant Bhat, in which they were suppose to collect sponge balls, and the one with the highest balls will win the task. Abhijit flirts with Devoleena and asks her to play for him in between the task. Tejasswi and Nishant find ways to convince Abhijit to give his balls. Devoleena urges Abhijit to give his balls, but he denies it and says she can ask for anything outside the home.

Karan gets angry at Tejasswi for joking with Nishant about him indulging in deals with others. Rashami tears Abhijit's basket, and then Nishant and Tejasswi collects most of his balls. Rakhi Sawant provokes Abhijit to tear others baskets as well. Bigg Boss announces only two rounds are remaining. Abhijit tore Tejasswi's basket as the next round began, and she hit him with a ball. Abhijit warns her not to hit him again while Rakhi asks him to stop overacting. Tejasswi starts crying while Karan tries to console her.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

