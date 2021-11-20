Bigg Boss 15, 19 November 2021, Written Update: Karan Kundrra possessive seeing Tejassvi Prakash with Vishal

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and goes into the kitchen. Rajiv and Nishant were talking about yesterday's fight between Pratik and Neha in which Pratik and Neha had started fighting about kitchen chores. And seeing the fighting, everyone got violent and Vishal broke the property of the Bigg Boss house. Everyone got tense seeing this.

Rajiv tells Nishant that the finals are coming and everyone is fighting. And the main clash is going on between VIP contestants and non VIP contestants. Nishant tells Rajiv not to worry about this because they are safe right now. Rajiv tells Nishant to calm down and tells him to play a safe game. Neha sees them talking but decides not to interrupt them. Neha then asks Rajiv what he was talking about. Rajiv tells Neha that he was talking about a VIP task.

On the other hand, Karan was tense and Umar asks him the reason behind it. Karan tells Umar that he thinks the distance between Tejasswi and him is growing and also, he is worried about her. Umar asks, "Why?". Karan replies that he is getting jealous of Vishal only because he gets possessive whenever Vishal goes near Tejasswi. He says that he cannot tolerate Vishal near her. Tejasswi is also starting to ignore him. Umar suggested him to play his game and be clear about his feelings and Karan replies that he is trying so hard but is unable to because Vishal is distracting him by trapping Tejassvi in his play so he can disturb and distract him. While they were talking about Vishal and Tejasswi, Tej was with Vishal talking about her task and strategies.

After this, Karan and Umar were seen dancing at night near the hall. Rajiv asks them why they are dancing in such a weird manner. Karan and Umar start laughing and reply that they are waiting here while Tejasswi is changing. Karan and Umar again started dancing saying that they are getting cold. Rajiv also joined them while singing the song Lambi Judaii.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

