Bigg Boss 15, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Double Eviction in the house

In today’s episode, everyone wakes up dancing and the special alarm rings for Vishal, Akasa, and Ieshaan. Karan and Vidhi tell that milk is not available. Karan asks Nishant to change Simba’s kitchen duty as he cannot handle the tasks and Nishant tells Simba to handle the tasks properly or he’ll have to replace. Buzzer rings and Jay and they rush to see that if it's the vegetables. Jay complains about Umar holding the glass and Umar tells that’s the only way he can block them. Jay tells Karan that Bigg Boss warned the glass might be harmful, so Umar can’t hold it. The buzzer rings again and junglevaasi fetch the map and map pieces. Tejasswi stops Donal from using the washroom and tells her that Nishant allowed her. Tejasswi asks Nishant if he allowed Donal and he refuses. He confronts Donal and asks her not to lie as she can’t use the washroom.

Bigg Boss tells the contestants that they cannot take this show as a joke and continue to break all the rules and now because of their actions, they’ll have to face the consequences. Bigg Boss tells that everyone is a junglevaasi now and no one will stay in the house. Bigg Boss tells everyone to take two names who they think are on vacation. Everyone votes for Donal and Vidhi in the majority. As the third punishment, Bigg Boss tells Nishant to take 8 names for nominations and he chooses Ieshaan, Miesha, Umar, Simba, Afsana, Shamita, Karan, and Vishal. Bigg Boss tells the nominated contestants to do the nomination task.

