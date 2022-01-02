Bigg Boss 15, 1st January 2022, Written Update: Dharmendra celebrates New Year with Salman Khan

In today’s episode, Salman Khan and Dharmendra enter the stage on a bike. Salman welcomes everyone and connects the call with the contestants. All the Bigg Boss 15 participants wish him a happy New Year. Salman introduces Dharmendra to everyone. The inmates dance to Dharmendra’s songs. The legendary actor wishes Umar a happy birthday. Abhijeet sings for Dharmendra. Later, Dharmendra enacts his famous drunk scene from the movie ‘Sholay’. Bharti Singh enters the stage dancing for ‘Dream Girl’.

Bharti tells Salman denied promoting Naagin 6 that’s why he got bit by a snake. Salman tells he got bit by a snake three times that day while taking the snake out of the kids’ room. Bharti tells the snake gave him a love bite. The comedienne tells Umar and Pratik to go change into a costume kept in the storeroom and not come out until they’re called. Bharti tells the female contestants to audition for Basanti. Later, she calls Umar and Pratik. They come in a short dress and Salman asks them to have an armed fight. Bharti wishes everyone a New Year and leaves. Dharmendra thanks everyone and leaves dancing with Salman.

Later, Salman tells 4 new contestants; Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Munmun Dutta will stay in a secret house for now but then challenge the old contestants. Salman asks them to take 5 contestants’ names who will make it to the top 5. The host asks the rest to get out of the main door. Shamita gets up and goes out. Salman scolds everyone for their attitude towards the game. Haarsh Lambachiyaa and Bharti Singh go to the house to celebrate the New Year with the contestants. After the celebration, Karan tells Tejasswi he’s tired of fighting and they talk about Shamita.

