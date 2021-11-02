Bigg Boss 15, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan scolds Ieshaan & Miesha

In today's episode, Salman Khan told Ieshaan that he wants to talk about something. Ieshaan asked him what happened, then Salman replies that Rajiv is not the one and not responsible for ruining his image. He also informs Ieshaan that he cannot blame Rajiv for everything that he has done. Salman Khan advised Ieshaan and Miesha to play their own game. Instead of doing drama on the show, they should focus on the task given on the show. Ieshaan thanked Salman Khan for giving this advice because he is so emotional and starts crying easily so it takes time to understand anything. He also tells Rajiv that he will not blame him ever again for his bad image in public.

After all the scolding, Salman Khan introduced some of the famous faces from the Bigg Boss history as the guest of the show. The guest includes Debolina Bhattacharya, Gautam Gulati, and Rashmi Desai. When they entered the stage, everyone got excited seeing them and started rooting for them. Rashmi Desai started teasing Tej about her game and mind games. Rashmi then moved to Karan and teased him also by saying that sometimes it feels like he is not even in the show. She advises him to be more focused on the game and also do fun because it's just a show. Then Debolina gives a task to Vishal about revealing his true feelings about other contestants.

After this, Devolina and Rashmi give everyone a task to tell and reveal their true feelings. Ieshaan then revealed his true feelings about Miesha and Rajiv. He told them that he loves them and also he will never break their trust. Then Vishal opens up about his feelings and gets emotional.