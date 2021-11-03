Bigg Boss 15, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Miesha fights with Ieshaan

In today's episode, Kamya tells Rajiv that he should not talk about his personal issues and life with others and also give himself attention. Rajiv said that he knows that Ieshaan will never do anything to hurt him. Ieshaan comes there and shouts at them as he thinks that Kamya and Rajiv were doing back talk about Miesha. Rajiv tells Ieshaan to calm down otherwise he will speak something that he does not want to. Umar comes there and asks them to stop fighting. Kamya calls Shamita and asks her why is she always so conscious in front of the camera. 

Ieshaan goes to Karan and tells her that he got hurt when everyone was joking about Miesha, epecially by Kamya. Karan tells Ieshaan that he should not worry about Kamya because she is not that bad. Meanwhile, Tej saw Rajiv sitting alone and asks him if everything is okay. Rajiv tells her that his friendship is over. When Tej saw Miesha and Ieshaan sitting alone she told them to eat something. But Miesha started crying and tells her that she is tired of handling everyone. Ieshaan tells her to go and make food for him also. But Miesha taunts him saying that whenever she needed him he was not there now how can he ask her to make food for him. Rajiv goes to Simba and tells him that he thinks that Tej is getting in the fight by asking everyone what happened.

When Jay gets to know about Ieshaan’s comment on Miesha he goes to him and shouts at him that he can not talk about a girl like this. Miesha gets shocked and asks Jay if he really said that. She then looks at Ieshaan and asks him why he did that and if he thinks that she is that kind of girl.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

