Bigg Boss 15, 20 January 2022, Written Update: Devoleena bites Abhijit; Nishant wins ticket to finale task

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash cries while Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia and Rashami Desai advise her to tear Nishant Bhat's basket. Tejasswi says she doesn't want to snatch it because Nishant played sincerely. Rakhi Sawant scolds her for playing the 'woman card' and asking for sympathy. Rashami helps Tejasswi collect balls as the game begins while Rajiv snatches Abhijit Bichukale's balls. Devoleena Bhattacharjee grips Abhijit's balls and bites his hand. Enraged, Abhijit picks a stone to hit her, but Rakhi controls the situation. Nishant wins the game and gets a ticket to the finale.

Later, Tejasswi tells Karan that she genuinely likes Rashami now. She also feels Devoleena helps her in one task and plays against her in most tasks. Shamita tells Pratik Sehajpal that Nishant is friendly with people who backstabbed him. She says she doesn't like when Nishant calls them fake and self-obsessed. She further adds that Nishant behaves like a stranger despite spending six months together. Later, Rajiv asks Nishant why he called Shamita self-obsessed, to which he says that she doesn't understand his emotions and only cares about herself.

Later, Bigg Boss assigns another task, in which they have to decorate their mannequin and collect the signatures of housemates. Rajiv gets the power to choose three players in every round. The person with the most signatures will win. In the first round, Karan and Nishant sign for Tejasswi. Pratik and Rakhi sign for Devoleena. Shamita signs for Rashami. Again, Karan requests Rakhi to sign for Tejasswi in the next round, while Rashami and Rajiv ask Rakhi for her signature.

In the next round, Karan and Nishant sign for Tejasswi. Shamita signs for Rashami. Abhijit goes on a rant because nobody signs for him and repeats a Hindi dialogue that offends Rakhi. Abhijit blames Rajiv for planning the game and deciding the winner in advance. Karan asks Rakhi to vote for Tejasswi as Rashami will be out of the game, and the competition will be between Tejasswi and Devoleena. Rakhi signs for Tejasswi while Pratik signs for Abhijit. Rashami gets offended because Rakhi promised to vote for her and flipped at the last moment.

