Bigg Boss 15, 20th December 2021, Written Update: Umar Riaz gets angry when he sees his crossed photo

In today’s episode, Rakhi asks Abhijeet if he likes Devoleena and he tells her to stop asking questions like that. Rakhi tells him that she thinks even Pratik likes Devoleena. Abhijeet says he’s not interested as he only wants to win the trophy. Devoleena tells Pratik that she was attracted to him when she entered the house. Pratik tells he’s feeling shy. Abhijeet asks Umar to get him in the top 2. Umar tells he will only if he will join his group.

Umar tells Rashami that Devoleena doesn’t like it when she doesn’t get what she wants. Rashami says Devoleena just wants attention. Rashami tells Umar to not change himself. Pratik tells Nishant about Devoleena’s attraction towards him. The next morning, Rakhi tells Devoleena that Umar and Rashami are faking their relationship. Rakhi asks Pratik if he likes Devoleena because he’s doing her hair. Pratik says he’s just passing his time and Rakhi says he does that with a lot of girls and he laughs. Abhijeet steals chips from Rakhi’s room.

Umar asks who put a cross on his photo and tells him he won’t spare them. Rashami tells whoever did this is insecure. Pratik tells only Rakhi can do this and Rakhi promises Umar that she didn’t do it. Rashami tells her to not swear on him. Later, Karan reads another ‘ticket to finale’. There are 2 tunnels for each contestant and each should safeguard theirs from the other contests dont putting sacks in their tunnel. After the buzzer, they should race in the tunnel. The winner gets to nominate a player except their competitor and eliminate them from the task. In the end, Nishant and Pratik get into an argument.

