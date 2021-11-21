Bigg Boss 15, 20th Nov 2021, Written Update: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai & Abhijeet Bichukale enter

In today’s episode, Salman connects the call with Shamita who is in the confession room, and asks about her health. Shamita tells she’s feeling better. Salman connects the call and asks Simba to sleep on the makeshift bed. Salman calls Shamita to the house and tells everyone that Shamita will be putting certain allegations on them. Shamita finishes her task which resulted in arguments.

Bigg Boss Marathi’s host, Mahesh Manjrekar enters and Salman says he invited him to take the inmates’ class. Mahesh tells the contestants their misunderstandings and Salman ends the call by saying the process of top 5 will start soon. The lights flicker in the house and they receive a letter that cautions them about an upcoming storm. On the stage, Salman welcomes Devoleena as the wildcard entry and tells her she played well in her season. Mahesh asks who will she hunt first and she takes Vishal’s name. Salman welcomes Rashmi as the other wild card and tells her she created a lot of drama in her season. Mahesh calls Abhijeet Bichukale as another wild card entry. Abhijeet introduces himself as a poet and politician. Salman wishes them all the best and sends them to the house. Mahesh thanks everyone and leaves the show.

Ayush and Mahima come to the stage and promote their movie, Antim; The Final Truth. Salman connects the call and they play a relationship-based game. After that, the housemates come to the garden and spot the media there. The reporters tell them that they decided to eliminate the VIP and Non-VIP division, as they didn’t understand the value of VIP. The inmates laugh and Bigg Boss tells them it’s not funny as the VIPs were supposed to be the winners but now, no one is qualified to win.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.