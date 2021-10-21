Bigg Boss 15, 20th October 2021, Written Update: Prize money at stake

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita goes first to the illusion room and Bigg Boss gives her the option to save herself from nomination by nominating someone else. Bigg Boss tells her that if she nominates someone else, they don’t get a chance to enter the illusion room. Shamita decides to keep herself nominated. Bigg Boss tells her to put spray paint on her picture and she does it and exits the room. Karan enters next and nominates himself. Afsana tells she’ll go next. Shamita tells Karan that they shouldn’t have let Afsana go. Bigg Boss gives her the same option and Afsana nominates Vishal and states it’s because he made her look like a liar and sprays on his photo and leaves.

Bigg Boss tells everyone that Afsana has nominated Vishal and hence he cannot enter the illusion room. Vishal asks Afsana why she nominated him and she tells she got confused. Umar tells Bigg Boss no one wants to go in and Bigg Boss tells them to not take tasks like a joke and ends the nomination task and nominates Miesha, Ieshaan, Umar, Simba, Vishal, Karan and Shamita. Simba tells Karan that he thought Shamita would have nominated Afsana and asks why did she save them. Karan says she is smart and wanted to win people’s hearts. Karan tells Shamita that he sent her first to let her know he trusts her.

Bigg Boss instructs the inmates that they need to deduct money from their prize money to enter the house and they need to work hard as they’re taking away amenities slowly from the jungle. Tejasswi reads the instructions that say the pairs should take the materials to get BB points and Nishant will announce the winning pair. The pairs are; Shamita-Vishal, Karan-Tejasswi, Ieshaan-Miesha, Umar-Afsana, Jay-Pratik, and Simba-Akasa. In the end, Nishant rejects Vishal and Shamita’s material stating that it isn’t cut properly.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.