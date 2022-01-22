Bigg Boss 15, 21 January 2022, Written Update: Tejasswi wins the ticket to finale

In today's episode, the second last round of decorating mannequins is between Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai. As the game begins, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat sign for Tejasswi while Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant sign for Devoleena, and Rashami gets only Shamita's autograph. Rajiv Adatia gives Tejasswi, Rashami, and Abhijit a chance in the last round, excluding Devoleena. Shamita tells Rajiv that he is unfair by not removing Tejasswi and Rashami in every round. Devoleena tries to manipulate Rakhi, asking not to vote for Rashami and wasting her vote by signing Abhijit.

In the last round, Nishant and Karan vote for Tejasswi. Pratik votes for Abhijit. Shamita votes for Rashami, and the latter request Rakhi to vote for her. In contrast, Devoleena insists on not voting for Rashami and keeping it a draw. Devoleena and Rashami fight and try to convince Rakhi. Rashami says Devoleena has used Rakhi in the game and has no potential of her own. Devoleena's hand touches Rashami's face, and the latter tries to slap her.

Lastly, Rakhi signs Tejasswi, and Rashami says the former never uses her brain. Tejasswi wins and gets the ticket to the finale. Bigg Boss announces that Devoleena, Rashami, and Abhijit are nominated, and only the audience's votes can save them. Rashami suggests Rakhi watch the show and realize how Devoleena has taken her for granted. Later, Rashami cries, saying to Karan that she did not have to beg in front of Rakhi if he signed for her.

The following day, Rajiv tells Rashami that Rakhi is cute and gets confused easily, so forgive her. Rashami says she felt terrible because even Karan did not help her but used her. Nishant says Rashami's mannequin was the best among all, to which Rajiv asks then why he did not vote for her. Nishant gets angry and yells at them for questioning him after losing the task. Later, Rajiv and Rakhi discuss that Nishant does not deserve to be a finalist.

