Bigg Boss 15, 21st October 2021, Written Update: Jay fights for the money

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Vishal tells Karan that he grabbed Pratik harshly while the latter says Pratik attacked him first. Akasa asks Afsana why she only targets her. Nishant tells Bigg Boss that no one passed in the first round. Shamita says that they should work together. Shamita and Nishant argue regarding the task. Jay says that Rs 5 lakh is a huge amount and he won’t let anyone waste it. Karan tells he’s ready to pay 5 lakhs from his own pocket.

Bigg Boss tells them that round 2 will commence soon and 7 lakhs will be deducted from the price money. Jay says it's a huge amount so they must think about it. Shamita and Vishal help Umar. Buzzer starts and everyone rushes towards the tunnel to collect the material. Jay tries to stop everyone as they cut and destroy the paper. The gong rings again and Nishant tells everyone to stop. Nishant tells that Karan and Tejasswi are the winners of this round as their points were the highest. Bigg Boss allows them into the house. Jay tells Tejasswi that Vishal and Shamita told them they won’t use the money so he won’t block them. Tejasswi asks him what if they turn their back on him. On this Jay says he’ll resent them.

Bigg Boss commences the third round with 8 lakhs as the deduction money. Jay stops Pratik from doing the tasks. Nishant announces Shamita-Vishal as the winner. Tejasswi asks Shamita if she’ll pay 8 lakhs from her own money and Shamita laughs at her. Shamita and Karan decide to make sure no one cheats. Big G leaves a message that reads, “you should take advantage of getting a chance to fulfill your dream”. Nishant says this is for Jay. Bigg Boss tells everyone that in the last round, 10 lakhs will be deducted from the prize money.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

